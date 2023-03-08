MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been transported to the hospital following a reported shooting in Miami that has led to multiple street closures.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 43rd Street in the Buena Vista West section, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as officers set up a perimeter extending all the way to near Interstate 95.

The victim was reportedly working a detail in search of a subject when he was shot.

The patient was taken by another officer to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Just after 4:45 p.m., cameras captured several unmarked police vehicles with their lights on driving through the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and 46th Street, as a police chopper flew above the perimeter.

Officers from Miami-Dade Police and Coral Gables Police were also seen, some dressed in tactical gear.

7News has learned most of the police activity is taking place near 40th Street.

Miami Police said officers have shut down several blocks, extending between Northwest Second and Sixth avenues and between 39th and 46th streets. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Detectives have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

