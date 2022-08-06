NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a crash in North Miami.

North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.

Police said the crash involved an unmarked MDPD unit. 7News cameras captured and SUV and a sedan with extensive damage.

According to a 7News source, the officer involved is a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The source said the officer suffered a laceration to the head and knee as a result of the crash.

The source said the officer was taken to Aventura Hospital and was alert and conscious during transport.

Police said the officer is listed in stable condition and the other driver involved was not injured.

The 7News source said the civilian driver involved is in custody.

Police have not specified the cause of the crash, as they continued to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.