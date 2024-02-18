MIAMI (WSVN) - An overnight cruiser crash in Miami sent a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured the officer’s vehicle and a dark colored sedan involved after the driver of the sedan appeared to hit the side of the cruiser.

Police said the crash left the officer with a minor injury. He was transported to Jackson Memorial hospital in stable condition.

The other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.