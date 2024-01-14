NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a police officer to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the incident in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 48th Street, at around 12:40 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured a marked MDPD cruiser with considerable damage to the front.

Investigators said the officer involved in the crash was on duty but was not responding to a call.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the officer to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation indicated another vehicle was involved in the crash, but the occupants inside that vehicle were not injured..

What led to the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.