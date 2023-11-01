MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized after being involed in a crash during an investigation.

The crash took place in the area of Northeast 105th Street and First Avenue, Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured the police cruiser, which sustained heavy front-end damage.

A neighbor’s ring camera also captured a man crouching down under a car and waited until police officers left the scene but surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to police, one person who drove a silver car in the area was injured and was transported to the hospital where they died.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known.

