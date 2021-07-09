SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer who was injured while on duty in Surfside is on the road to recovery after he underwent surgery.

Officials said the 45-year-old officer was working a traffic detail on Thursday when a dump truck struck him.

Investigators said the officer landed on his hip when he fell and fractured it.

“Unfortunately, one of our officers got his foot run over on one of the traffic posts. He was transported to the hospital,” said MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III. “I spoke to him yesterday right after it happened. They’re in good spirits.”

Doctors said the hip surgery was a success.

Ramirez said the officer has been left feeling frustrated he cannot be at the site to help the community.

