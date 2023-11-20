MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the area of NW 152nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy police presence was visible as well as a large perimeter set up in the vicinity. A red pickup truck could also be seen at the scene of the shooting. It is unclear if the truck was being driven by the officer or suspects involved.

According to police, the incident occurred after an altercation between two men escalated, resulting in the officer being grazed in the cheek by a bullet.

The suspects fled the scene at the time of the incident.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Stephanie Daniels, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that five people had been detained.

Message from Director Stephanie V. Daniels pic.twitter.com/lFI3dov3Pa — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 20, 2023

SWAT members could be seen going door-to-door searching for the suspects.

According to a witness, he first heard a single gunshot followed by multiple gunshots in quick succession.

The injured officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Daniels said the officer is expected to recover and be home in time to be with his family for Thanksgiving.

Director Daniels advised people to avoid the area of NW 154th Street and 19th Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, please avoid the area of NW 154 Street – 155 Street from NW 17 Avenue – 19 Avenue and NW 22 Avenue from NW 135 Street – 167 Street. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/SthVN0MWts — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 20, 2023

