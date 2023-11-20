MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has been released from the hospital hours after he was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the area of NW 152nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

Officials tell 7News the officer was discharged Monday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred after an altercation between two men escalated, resulting in the officer being grazed in the cheek by a bullet after it bounced of his bullet-proof vest.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy police presence was visible as well as a large perimeter set up in the vicinity. A red pickup truck could also be seen at the scene of the shooting. It is unclear if the truck was being driven by the officer or suspects involved.

WATCH: Officials give an update on the case during a news conference, Monday afternoon

The suspects fled the scene at the time of the incident.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Stephanie Daniels, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that five people had been detained.

A spokesperson told 7News that Monday afternoon that the tactical portion of their investigation has ended.

Message from Director Stephanie V. Daniels pic.twitter.com/lFI3dov3Pa — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 20, 2023

SWAT members could be seen going door-to-door searching for the suspects.

According to a witness, he first heard a single gunshot followed by multiple gunshots in quick succession.

Another witness also heard gunshots.

“I was racking my yard and I just heard something like a firework, and I look up and I didn’t see anything and I keep doing my racking, and the next thing I know, I heard the police, said Adriana Holt, a witness.

The gun used by suspects was marked on the ground by a yellow evidence marker.

The injured officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Daniels said the officer is expected to recover and be home in time to be with his family for Thanksgiving.

Director Daniels advised people to avoid the area of NW 154th Street and 19th Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

As of 4 p.m., SWAT teams remained at the scene.

7Skforce hovered over the scene where an officer threw a flash-bang into a home. A search warrant was executed for the home.

Crime scene personnel remained at several intersections as they continue to investigate. One vehicle with bullet holes had cones on top of it because it was either shot at or was involved in the case.

Back at the hospital, 7News cameras captured several officers at the scene to offer support for the injured officer.

“We’re just grateful he was wearing his vest and it helped protect his life,” Daniels said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was also at the hospital

“We know that our officers put themselves in the line of fire on our behalf each and every day, so we stand with them and we pray for them,” she said.

Director Daniels said that no matter their rank in law enforcement, any day a person hears about someone being shot in the line of duty is a difficult one.

“It doesn’t matter what capacity that I’m in, you never want to hear a call that one of your colleagues, whether you work with them directly or indirectly or for even another agency, to be called and said they were involved in a shooting,” she said.

The officer has been on the force for seven years and is expected to make a full recovery.

As of Tuesday morning, at least one arrest has been made. Police have not provided any more details.

