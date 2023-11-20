MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Miami Gardens, officials said.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m., Monday, in the area of NW 152nd Street and 22nd Avenue.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy police presence was visible as well as a large perimeter set up in the vicinity. A red pickup truck could also be seen at the scene of the shooting. It is unclear if the truck was being driven by the officer or suspects involved.

According to police, the incident occurred after an altercation between two men escalated, resulting in the officer being grazed in the cheek by a bullet after it bounced of his bullet-proof vest.

The suspects fled the scene at the time of the incident.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Stephanie Daniels, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that five people had been detained.

A spokesperson told 7News that Monday afternoon that the tactical portion of their investigation has ended.

Message from Director Stephanie V. Daniels pic.twitter.com/lFI3dov3Pa — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 20, 2023

SWAT members could be seen going door-to-door searching for the suspects.

According to a witness, he first heard a single gunshot followed by multiple gunshots in quick succession.

Another witness also heard gunshots.

“I was racking my yard and I just heard something like a firework, and I look up and I didn’t see anything and I keep doing my racking, and the next thing I know, I heard the police, said Adriana Holt, a witness.

The gun used by suspects was marked on the ground by a yellow evidence marker.

The injured officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Daniels said the officer is expected to recover and be home in time to be with his family for Thanksgiving.

Director Daniels advised people to avoid the area of NW 154th Street and 19th Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

As of 4 p.m., SWAT teams remained at the scene.

7Skforce hovered over the scene where an officer threw a flash-bang into a home. A search warrant was executed for the home.

Crime scene personnel remained at several intersections as they continue to investigate. One vehicle with bullet holes had cones on top of it because it was either shot at or was involved in the case.

Back at the hospital, 7News cameras captured several officers at the scene to offer support for the injured officer.

The officer has been on the force for seven years and is expected to make a full recovery.

