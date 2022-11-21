HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer arrested for a serious crime has bonded out of jail.

Leopold Louis, is Miami-Dade Police officer who walked out of jail Monday after being accused of behavior unbecoming of an officer.

Louis was not talking after leaving the facility because police said he was drunk while driving his police cruiser just after midnight in Hollywood.

Authorities also said he hit another car and continued driving although they caught up with him on Pierce Street.

According to officers, when Louis was stopped, he was unaware that he had hit another vehicle and asked what had just happened.

According to the arrest report, Louis had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him; bloodshot, watery eyes and was unable to maintain his balance. During a field sobriety test, Louis wasn’t able to follow directions, losing his balance and swaying from side to side. Then, blowing a .233 on a breathalyzer, which is more than three times the legal limit.

He was then arrested.

The Miami-Dade Police Chief released a statement which said, “This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection. I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community’s trust.”

According to MDPD, their policy allows officers to take their squad cruisers home, although they do not allow them to be inebriated while behind the wheel.

Louis has been suspended with pay.

