MDPD officer bitten by K-9 while searching for suspected robbers in Brownsville

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was bitten by a K-9 while on the job in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the officer was searching for two subjects in connection to an armed robbery, who had crashed and bailed out near Northwest 31st Avenue and 51st Street in the Brownsville neighborhood, at around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

After setting up a perimeter, officials said, the officer was bitten by the K-9 on the hand and leg.

The injured officer was treated at the scene and did not require transport.

The subjects were later taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.