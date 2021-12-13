DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested following an angry outburst during his son’s high school wrestling match, investigators said.

Fifty-year-old Guillermo Cuba faces charges of aggravated assault, battery and displaying a firearm on school property.

During Saturday’s wrestling match, held at North Miami Senior High School, police said Cuba got upset and pushed someone to the ground.

Detectives said Cuba tapped his loaded gun as he was escorted out.

MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Martinez confirmed Cuba has been relieved of duty.

Miami-Dade Schools Police are investigating the case.

