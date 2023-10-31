MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested after being involved with a minor.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail, Tuesday.

He faces charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

He is currently held on a $7,500 bond.

