WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer has found herself on the opposite side of the law and facing serious charges.

MDPD Officer Layla Perez was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday. The 46-year-old faces charges of official misconduct and grand theft involving a vehicle.

Department officials, however, have yet to release details about the crime.

Perez has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.