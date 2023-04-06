HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was hospitalized following a crash involving a medical transport van near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road before the on-ramp to the Palmetto, just before 9 a.m., Thursday.

The officer was airlifted from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. She is expected to be OK.

One person inside the van was also transported to the hospital.

Drivers in the westbound lanes were forced onto the expressway northbound as police investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

