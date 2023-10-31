MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested and faced a judge after being accused of disturbing crimes involving children.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail before facing a judge, Tuesday.

According to an attorney for the victims, at least one of the alleged victims is the officer’s own child.

“If someone in his position is capable of doing this to his own 6-year-old child, what else is he capable of?” stated the attorney on a zoom call in the courtroom.

He faces charges of multiple counts of sexual battery of a child and molestation. Two of the alleged victims are under the age of 12 and were living under the same roof as Ramos-Aviles.

The attorney asked the judge for a stay-away order after what he said happened prior to the arrest.

“He went back to the house where the victims and the witness lived, retrieved an AR-15 and three handguns,” said the attorney. “Everyone is deathly afraid.”

Judge Mindy S. Glazer requested Ramos-Aviles to surrender any fire arms, ammunition and concealed weapons. She went on to mention that he is allowed to go back to the victim’s house only once.

“If you go to the victim’s home without police present or if you stay there, you will be arrested,” said the judge. “Do you understand the stay-away order, sir?”

“Yes, your honor,” responded Ramos-Aviles.

Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement in regards to this incident:

“The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represent integrity, trust and the honor to be protectors and peacekeepers of our community. I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims bureau arrested a member of this agency. The Miami Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process.”

Ramos-Aviles will not be able to return to the victim’s residence immediately as he is being held without bond.

