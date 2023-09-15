NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were taken to the hospital following an officer-involved crash in North Miami.

North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 17th Ave., just before 4 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a police vehicle and a red SUV were seen visibly damaged.

According to MDPD. the driver of the SUV ran a red light and T-boned the police cruiser.

MDFR officials could be seen treating the officer and a woman on the scene. The injured officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The officer’s K-9 was checked out by a veterinarian at Knowles Animal Hospital as a precaution.The four people who were inside the SUV were sent to the hospital as well. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

