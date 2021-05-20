MDPD narcotics officers serving warrant seize drugs, gun, cash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers made a drug bust while serving a search warrant.

Officers from the Northside District’s Narcotics Bureau seized more than 20 baggies of marijuana, cocaine and heroin, as well as a firearm, various casings of bullets and $1,990 in cash.

A search warrant executed by our Narcotics Bureau in our Northside District led to the seizure of:

• 170g Marijuana

• 14g Cocaine

• 65g MDMA

• 4g Heroin

• $1,990.00 U.S. currency and a firearm

Great job, officers! That’s your #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/liNOLMsGsj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 20, 2021

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not released the names of those involved.

