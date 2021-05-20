MDPD narcotics officers serving warrant seize drugs, gun, cash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers made a drug bust while serving a search warrant.

Officers from the Northside District’s Narcotics Bureau seized more than 20 baggies of marijuana, cocaine and heroin, as well as a firearm, various casings of bullets and $1,990 in cash.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have not released the names of those involved.

