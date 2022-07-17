NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after, police said, he came under fire as a result of an armed carjacking in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting along the 8700 block of Northwest 35th Court, shortly after midnight, Sunday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

Paramedics transported the patient to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives said their initial investigation revealed the shooting was a result of an armed carjacking.

MDPD’s Robbery Bureau has taken over the investigation.

Police have not provided further detail about a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting and/or armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

