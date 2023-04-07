Miami-Dade Police gathered in the area of 152nd Street and 107th Avenue as they investigated the scene. According to police, one person was arrested before they searched for another suspect in the area.

Live video footage showed several police cars on the streets of the surrounding area. A police helicopter was also spotted overhead with a spotlight on the ground.

A K9 unit was brought out to aid in their search.

Police have not released an official statement about the incident but 7News has reached out for more information.

