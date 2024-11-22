SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the holidays approach, safety remains a top priority for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Malls, shopping centers and places with a lot of foot traffic will be seeing stepped-up security.

For several people, they can be easily distracted by deals and decor while holiday shopping, which makes them susceptible to danger.

During the holiday shopping season, MDPD officials have an important message for both shoppers and those who plan on preying on shoppers.

“Stay safe. Stay vigilant and enjoy the holidays,” said MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels.

That’s the message this holiday season just outside of high traffic.

One holiday shopping hot spot is Dadeland Mall, and on Friday afternoon, officers gathered to kick off their annual holiday crime initiative, known as “Grinch Busters.”

“We’re letting the citizens know that we’re here as well as the subjects,” Daniels said. “We want them to know that we are watching.”

The initiative is aimed at preventing unsuspecting shoppers from becoming targets for holiday crooks.

Uniformed and non-uniformed police officers plan to increase their presence around Miami-Dade County during the season as they focus in and around major malls and shopping centers.

“The holiday times, this is when you’re gonna get hit,” said MDPD Officer Melanie Aguirre.

Aguirre took 7News crews on a ride around the premises, Friday afternoon. She’s asking the public to consider several tips before they head out to gather gifts.

“Don’t be on the phone,” she said. “If you’re shopping and buying a lot of stuff, and you’re putting it in your vehicles, make sure you lock it up, hide it. Whether it’s with a blanket, with a jacket. Park your car where you know there’s a lot of people, where there’s lights if you’re coming during the evening hours.”

Some other advice officers shared is to avoid leaving purchases in the car until shoppers are actually ready to leave the mall altogether.

All these tips aim to prevent people from becoming the target of a robbery or even worse during the holiday season.

“We want to make sure that you’re safe,” Daniels said. “Not only you, but everybody surrounding you, too. If you see something, say something.”

It’s not just Dadeland Mall that is sharing this message with the public.

The mayor of Hialeah and the Doral Police Department are also launching similar initiatives earlier this week, ensuring shoppers and their loved ones stay safe during the holidays.

