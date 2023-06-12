HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating an incident involving the fatal shooting of an adult male in front of his one-year-old child. Authorities are seeking assistance from the community in locating the suspected shooter.

The shooting took place in the area of 528 Northwest Third Avenue in Homestead, triggering a response from officers of the Homestead Police Department following a ShotSpotter alert.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, 27-year-old Jose Guajardo, lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue swiftly arrived at the scene and airlifted the critically injured man to the JMH Ryder Trauma Center.

Unfortunately, despite their medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries several days later.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that the victim was in his front yard, accompanied by his mother and one-year-old toddler when an unidentified individual approached on foot.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the area. Detectives have since identified the shooter as 19-year-old Monico Galban and are urging the community to come forward with any information regarding his whereabouts.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

