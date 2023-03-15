NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a shooting after receiving calls regarding gunfire on the 8400 block of Northwest Fifth Court just before 10:30 p.m., Tuesday. Police officers and crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find one person dead on the street.

As of Wednesday morning, detectives are still investigating the incident and have not released the victim’s identity. The authorities have yet to make any arrests, and details of the shooting are limited. The police have cordoned off the area as they continue to gather information.

According to sources, the victim was reportedly shot out of a car, but no further information has been provided.

The incident has caused traffic disruptions in the neighborhood, and authorities are advising commuters to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

