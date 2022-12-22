MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood.

An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed away.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a man was shot and killed after a dispute between two men and a woman ensued at a residence in the area.

One of the men took out a firearm and shot the victim; Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one person dead on the scene.

On Thursday morning, police were seen canvassing the area and spoke to neighbors.

Witnesses said a body was taken away by the medical examiner.

Officials have confirmed this is a homicide investigation.

The shooter was taken into custody as detectives continued to inspect the incident.

