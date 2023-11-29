SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police executed a warrant at an assisted living facility that is facing an investigation for possible elderly exploitation.

7News cameras captured MDPD Medical Crimes officers arriving at the assisted living facility in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

They claim that the home has been operating as an unlicensed assisted living facility.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and the Florida Department of Health are also investigating the assisted living facility.

Police told 7News that the facility has been in business for quite a long time.

While the condition inside the home are unknown, 7News has learned that several people have been living there. There are bunk beds and locker rooms inside the home.

The employees at the home, police said, are not medically trained.

“So you’re looking at 30 individuals that are living inside a home, where of course, it’s not certified by the state, it doesn’t have a license to be an adult living facility, it’s not meeting the proper protocols and procedures and guidelines that are brought forth in the State of Florida, and of course, Miami-Dade County ordinances,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police told 7News that they will be speaking to everyone at the assisted living facility and will ask them how they arrived at the home. From there, police will decided what charges the person running the operation will face.

