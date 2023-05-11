DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s graduation day for a new group of Miami-Dade Police officers who are ready to protect and serve.

The department on Thursday swore-in 35 officers at the Fire Tower Miami in Doral.

The new members completed 39 weeks of academic, physical and practical training.

They were instructed in areas of patrol procedures, criminal law, firearms training and crisis intervention.

