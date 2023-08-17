MIAMI (WSVN) - As students in Miami-Dade County return to school, one South Florida police department is giving back to their community to honor an officer who died in the line of duty one year ago.

On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Police Department held a remembrance ceremony for fallen officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry at their headquarters, located at 9105 NW 25 St., where they gave out backpacks with school supplies to underprivileged children.

Two hundred sixteen backpacks filled with folders, pens, pencils and other supplies were collected for the giveaway.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava attended the remembrance ceremony.

“Our memory of that terrible event and our loss lives deeply in our hearts.” Levine Cava said.

On Aug. 15, 2022, Officer Echaverry was shot in Liberty City, near Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, while he was going after an armed robbery suspect. He succumbed to his wounds at Jackson Memorial Hospital two days later.

“So for this anniversary remembrance, I ask that we take comfort and pride in knowing that Detective Echaverry’s legacy will forever remain on the highest platform of law enforcement,” said an officer.

His passion for philanthropy will live on, especially when it comes to helping underprivileged children.

“Today, and everyday after, we will be here honoring Echy,” an officer said.

Echaverry’s family, who are in Nicaragua, are doing the same thing by donating over 200 backpacks to those in need.

