SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police held a tribute for fallen officers in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The 42nd annual Miami-Dade Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony was held Thursday at Tropical Park.

Families of those who lost their lives were joined by members of the law enforcement community from across the state to honor their sacrifice.

“Every year, we come together here at the police memorial, where on the Hall of Honor, all of the names of those officers that gave the ultimate sacrifice are listed on that wall,” said MDPD detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Golden Beach Police Sgt. Joseph Bautista was among those there Thursday.

He continues to recover from two gunshot wounds he suffered last weekend during a car chase.

