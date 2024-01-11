MIAMI (WSVN) - Law enforcement agencies across South Florida had some words of warning to the public before a troubling tradition is expected to hit the streets this weekend.

The message on Thursday by Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol was clear: There will be zero tolerance when it comes to anyone who breaks the law on the roads this weekend in Miami-Dade County.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is known as a time of remembrance and celebration.

“It is a perfect time to remember all of his achievements,” said MDPD Director Stephanie V. Daniels.

Police are telling people to use their imagination and not to cause agitation, which could lead to humiliation and citations on the road.

“Dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, which are ATVs, are not allowed on the streets,” Daniels said.

MDPD officials want to make sure people are aware that they are serious about enforcing those laws.

“We are adopting a zero-tolerance policy,” she said.

The department held a news conference to emphasize that point.

“On holiday weekends, we encounter visitors who come to our county and block traffic,” she said.

Police want to let the public know that they do not want a repeat of what’s happened before.

During past events, 7Skyforce showed the moments where a group of off-highway vehicles went onto the highway and blocked the roads.

“Participating in such activities will result in police action, including arrests, citation and your vehicle being impounded,” Daniels said.

The department also shared tips to help people.

In Florida, off-highway vehicles are designed to be operated off of the road. If you have those type of vehicles, ride only on designated trails, off paved roads and at a safe speed.

If you don’t know where there are designated trails, the MDPD provided a map.

“Operation of motorcycles, dirt bikes and all-terrain type vehicles on highways and roadways throughout South Florida is extremely dangerous and hazardous to public safety and will not be tolerated,” saidFHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho.

Riders who break these laws could receive traffic citations or fines.

