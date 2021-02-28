MDPD: Elderly man who went missing in SW Miami-Dade found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Southwest Miami-Dade has been safely located, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 79-year-old Silvino Garcia left a family member’s residence along the 13200 block of Southwest 43rd Street on Sunday and did not made any contact with family and friends.

Investigators said Garcia has Alzheimer’s and only speaks Spanish.

He stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and blue jeans.

Monday evening, police confirmed that Garcia has been found safe and has been reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.