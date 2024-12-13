MIAMI (WSVN) - The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is retiring after serving the force more than three decades.

Director Stephanie Daniels making the official announcement on social media Friday.

“Together, we’ve navigated challenges, celebrated victories, and most importantly made a lasting impact on the lives of those we served,” said Daniels. “This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a transition into a new role where I will continue cheering you from afar.”

Daniels made history as the first female director of the department, which she served for more than 32 years.

Daniels will be succeeded by sheriff-elect Rosie Cordero-Stutz.

Next year, Cordero-Stutz will take over as the department’s first sheriff in 60 years, after winning the election as the republican nominee last month.

