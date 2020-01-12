MDPD Director Juan Perez steps down after nearly 30 years with department

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez is officially stepping down on Sunday.

Perez had announced his decision to retire back in December after serving almost three decades with the department and four years as director.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez appointed Alfredo Ramirez as the new director on Wednesday.

Ramirez has served as deputy director for the last two years and has been with the department for over 20 years.

