MDPD Director Juan Perez announces retirement ahead of changes in department

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez has announced he will be retiring after nearly three decades on the force.

In a statement released Friday, Perez said the retirement goes into effect on Jan. 12, 2020.

“My family and I have decided that the time has come to move on to the next chapter of our lives,” he said in the statement. “As such, I wanted to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for the opportunity to serve this wonderful community for the last 29 1/2 years, with the last four years being highlighted as your police director.”

When he was appointed in 2016 by Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Perez said he was intending to retire in 2020.

Perez is eligible for Florida’s Deferred Retirement Option Program, which means he is going to collect a sizable pension, beginning Feb. 1.

The announcement comes as the agency prepares for a seismic change. Amendment 10, which was approved by Florida voters in 2018, stipulates that those few districts that do not elect a sheriff will have to by 2024.

Perez said the work will soon begin to transform the department from being led by a police director who is appointed to a sheriff who is elected.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved together during my tenure as Director, and I assure you that we have been succession planning for some time,” he wrote in his statement. “I have full faith and confidence in the ability of Deputy Director Alfredo Ramirez and the Department’s executive command staff to lead the Miami-Dade Police Department going forward and into the future. I will miss you all.”

