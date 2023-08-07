MIAMI (WSVN) - According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez and his wife Jody released a statement following a hotel incident in Tampa that led to a highway shooting.

In the statement, Freddy and Jody thanked those who sent their best wishes. The statement went on to say at no time was there physical aggression between the two.

According to the statement released to the Herald, the two also deny that Freddy pulled out a gun inside the JW Marriott prior to being put in handcuffs.

A police report and body camera video provide some details into the interaction between Tampa officers and Freddy hours before he tried to take his own life.

On the drive back to Miami, Freddy called Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to offer his resignation and then wounded himself with a gunshot to the head.

The statement also revealed that Jody saved his life by grabbing Freddy’s arm while he shot himself which led to the injury not being fatal.

The statement ended with Jody saying she “will not be commenting and will remain dedicated to Freddy’s recovery, looking forward to the moment when they will walk out of the hospital together.”

