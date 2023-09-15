DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez has returned to South Florida nearly two months after, authorities said, he shot himself on the side of Interstate 75 south of Tampa.

According to state law enforcement officials, Ramirez severely wounded himself with a gunshot wound to the head on July 23.

Prior to the incident, investigators said, Ramirez and his wife had some sort of argument at the JW Marriott in Tampa, where the police director was attending a law enforcement conference.

Tampa Police units responded to the hotel and spoke with Ramirez and his wife before he got to leave with his wife and his gun.

A troubled Ramirez then made a phone call to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Not long after, he shot himself in the head while his wife was in the car.

Ramirez’s wife called for help, and the 52-year-old was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he spent weeks recovering.

Ramirez, a Democrat, is still running for reelection as MDPD’s police director.

According to a spokesperson with the police department, Ramirez is back home and continuing to recover.

If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

