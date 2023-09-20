MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced that he will not run for Miami-Dade Sheriff in 2024.

In a statement released Wednesday, Ramirez said the following,

“My commitment to run for sheriff has always been about public safety and continuing my life’s work to keep families safe. Earlier this year, I filed to run for sheriff to support and guide a successful transition to a sheriff’s office and ensure the mission and work ethic of the department was unchanged.”

His statement continued, reading in part,

“That commitment and mission is stronger than ever, and while I will not be a candidate for Sheriff in 2024, I look forward to working with the Mayor and stakeholders on a successful and smooth transition that puts public safety at the forefront of every decision. I appreciate the community’s well wishes and support over the past few months and will remain focused over the coming weeks on my continued recovery.”

Ramirez on Sept. 15 returned to South Florida nearly two months after, authorities said, he shot himself on the side of Interstate 75 south of Tampa.

His senior campaign advisor, Christian Ulvert, also released a statement regarding Ramirez’s decision to not run for Miami-Dade Sheriff.

Ulvert’s statement reads as follows,

“Freddy is an incredible leader who loves our community and equally loves his lifelong work in the Miami-Dade Police Department. Having the opportunity to advise and guide Freddy’s campaign was humbling as I saw firsthand a leader who our community trusts and believes in. While he will no longer be a candidate for sheriff, I know his commitment to our community’s well-being and safety is stronger than ever. Our campaign team continues to wish him well on his recovery.”

