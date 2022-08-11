SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida detective and police dog are home from the hospital after a bad accident.

On Thursday, the canine was escorted by fellow officers out of the hospital and his handler was also released.

The accident happened on the Florida Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The officer’s car and an all-terain crane collided, causing the car to roll over several times.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial while the dog was taken to an animal hospital.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.