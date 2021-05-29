NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The squad car slammed into a pole in the area of Northwest 99th Street and 24th Avenue, Saturday.

Cameras captured the cruiser and a pickup truck with significant front-end damage.

As of Saturday night, the conditions of the officer and the other driver involved are unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.