MIAMI (WSVN) - An Easter egg hunt with a twist was designed to make the day fun for some South Florida students.

The event was held at the Miami Lighthouse Academy where each colorful egg made a beeping noise, which allowed blind and visually impaired children to search the eggs by sound.

“These kids have a chance now to participate in something that we take for granted, an Easter egg hunt,” said Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association. “Something like that, and there are young kids that do it, and they also vibrate, so the kids that have trouble hearing and seeing could also participate.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department Bomb Squad helped assemble the eggs.

Since the students couldn’t eat the eggs, they gave them to their teachers and traded them in for some yummy snacks,

