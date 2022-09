MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police boat got stuck in mangroves at Biscayne National Park.

Video posted on social media by Only in Dade on Sunday captured the trapped vessel at Lewis Cut, located between Boca Chita Key and Sands Key.

The officers on board the boat were not hurt.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

