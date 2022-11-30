NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested a teen involved in the shooting of a North Miami Senior High football player.

The incident happened in Mekhi Stevenson’s North Miami home on Sierra Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

Darrell Xavier Hobley II, 15, and Stevenson were in a room with four other friends.

Hobley showed a firearm to everyone in the room before someone told him to put the gun away.

He then pointed the weapon at Stevenson and the gun went off, striking the 17-year-old victim in the chest.

Stevenson attempted to walk towards one of the doors but collapsed to the floor inside the house.

Everyone inside fled the scene of the crime.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced Stevenson dead on the scene.

Hobley is now in custody and is being charged with manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a minor, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

