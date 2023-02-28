MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after making threats towards police officers on social media.

Miami-Dade Police took 23-year-old Vernon E. Kelson into custody. He is accused of threatening or making threats to harm MDPD officers, late Tuesday afternoon.

MDPD said that this all stemmed from a post he made as they were monitoring a social media account in relation to another investigation.

In a video that was posted, the department claimed that it was Kelson holding an AK-47 and aiming it a marked MDPD police vehicle.

They said he threatened to shoot officers if he were to be pulled over.

MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez spoke out and said he will not tolerate any threats made towards his officers or anyone bearing a badge on their chest.

Law enforcement officers put on the uniform & leave their homes not knowing if they will return. I will not tolerate anyone, in any way, to threaten my officers/anyone bearing the badge on their chest. I will make available all MDPD resources to bring those individuals to justice pic.twitter.com/OCVO8apdrZ — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) February 28, 2023

Investigators told 7News that Kelson will be charged accordingly.

