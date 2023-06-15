NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade after he hit a pedestrian with his car.

Police said Donaldo Pineda was heading north on Northwest 17th Avenue in his Dodge Ram truck when he hit a pedestrian walking on the road in the same direction, Monday night.

Pineda slowed down but continued to flee the scene. Investigators said he did not call 911 after he left the area.

The victim was pronounced dead by a medical professional at Jackson Memorial Hospital that same night.

Detectives investigated the suspect’s vehicle on Wednesday and found that his bumper grill was recently replaced. Further inspection of Pineda’s property revealed the old bumper that had apparent damages consistent with having struck the victim.

Police later impounded his vehicle as evidence and interviewed the suspect at the police department’s homicide bureau where he confessed to the crime.

Pinedo was arrested, charged and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.