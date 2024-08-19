OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police are conducting an investigation in Opa-locka as part of a homicide case.

A special response team is on the scene near Northwest 142nd Lane and 18th Avenue to serve a warrant, officials tell 7News.

According to police, the suspect, Christion Darrell Perpall, was arrested.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

