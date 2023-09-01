DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) has made significant arrests in connection to individuals who contracted with a license and stole over $9,000 from the victims for services they did not provide.

According to police, Aaron Jordan, 28, and Hector Jordan, 63, entered into contractual agreements with victims, promising to install impact windows and doors.

The pair presented themselves as licensed contractors capable of providing these services, but after receiving payments from the victims, the suspects failed to fulfill their contractual obligations and did not refund the funds to the victims.

Additionally, inquiries by the State of Florida Construction Industries Licensing Board and the Miami-Dade County’s Construction Trading Board revealed that both the subjects and their company, known as “Hurricane Impact Window Authority,” were operating without the required licenses.

As a result of these findings, MDPD detectives arrested Aaron and Hector, who now face charges in connection with this fraudulent activity including organized scheme to defraud, third-degree grand theft, and contracting/engaging without a license.

Detectives working on the case suspect that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

They encourage anyone who believes they may have been affected by these individuals’ actions to contact the MDPD Organized Crime Bureau, Economic Crimes Unit at (305) 994-1000.

