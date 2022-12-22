MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood but the shooter would be caught and cuffed.

An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed away.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, a man was shot and killed after a dispute between two men and a woman ensued at a residence in the area.

A Ring doorbell camera captured police lights and a woman screaming saying her boyfriend was fighting.

Fast forward and the officers are seen walking someone to a police car.

The shooter, 19-year-old Lucas Cereceda, was taken into custody.

According to police, Cereceda of the men took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one person dead on the scene.

On Thursday morning, police were seen canvassing the area and spoke to neighbors.

“They did move in here not too long ago,” said David Umbach, who lives nearby. “I’m not sure if it’s a married couple or two guys or what.”

Witnesses said a body was taken away by the medical examiner.

“Miami Springs is a haven,” said Umbach. “You hardly ever have anything like that happen here.”

Officials have confirmed this is a homicide investigation.

Cereceda is being charged with second-degree murder, string-arm robbery and grand theft.

