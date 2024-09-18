MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 65-year-old Charmaine Rosalle arrived at the airport on Monday night from Trinidad and disappeared.

Detectives said she had been last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Thursday evening, police confirmed Rosalle was found safe.

