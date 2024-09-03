NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home goes up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked to put out a house fire near NW 113th Terrace and 13th Avenue Monday afternoon.

“All units on scene putting out fire – it’s a house on fire,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

Firefighters racing to get a handle on it.

One person was checked out for possible injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

