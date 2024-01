MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were rescued from a blind shaft of an elevator on Monday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 10th floor of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Officials used a hauling system and descended from the 18th floor to get to them.

Both people were safely rescued and no injuries were reported.

