SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have taken control of the grass fire that erupted in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The flames broke out Tuesday near Southwest 232nd Street and 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews doused what was left of the blaze and took care of the remaining hot spots.

The fire is now 98% contained, according to officials.

No structures were threatened.

