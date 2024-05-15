SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have taken control of the grass fire that erupted in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The flames broke out Tuesday near Southwest 232nd Street and 117th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews doused what was left of the blaze and took care of the remaining hot spots.

The fire is now 98% contained, according to officials.

No structures were threatened.

